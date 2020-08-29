Controversial Minecraft Creator Notch Quits Twitter in Bizarre Deal With YouTuber

✖

Controversial and popular Minecraft creator Markus "Notch" Persson has quit Twitter after striking a bizarre deal with a Game Maker's Toolkit. Following his sudden and unexpected departure, "Notch" quickly began to trend on Twitter, which included not only users wondering why Persson bounced from the social media platform, but users using the opportunity to discuss the game designer, including his points of controversy.

Eventually, the aforementioned Game Maker's Toolkit offered up some clarification on the situation, revealing that Notch agreed to delete his Twitter account if Game Maker's Toolkit stopped talking about politics.

Of course, it remains to be seen if Notch stays off Twitter. It's quite possible this will be dependent on whether or not Game Maker's Toolkit holds up their end of the bizarre bargain, which seemed to be made in jest to begin with.

Below, you can check out the interaction for yourself.

Well this is a weird day pic.twitter.com/3zMny4a6yG — Game Maker's Toolkit (@gamemakerstk) August 28, 2020

For those that don't know: Notch is a Swedish video game developer who created Minecraft, the best-selling game of all time. He also founded the company behind the game, Mojang.

In 2014, Notch left the company he helped create after Microsoft acquired it for a staggering $2.5 billion. As you would expect, Notch made quite the penny off this deal. His current net worth is roughly 1.6 billion dollars.

In the years since, Notch has found himself swallowed up in controversy on numerous occasions for his comments on Twitter involving topics like gender and race.

So I guess that time Peter Molyneux started crying during an interview is no longer my strangest interaction with a game developer — Game Maker's Toolkit (@gamemakerstk) August 28, 2020

At the moment of publishing, Notch hasn't provided any sort of comment on his departure from the social media platform, and it's unlikely he will. However, if he does, we will be sure to update this post with whatever is provided.

