Cyberpunk Horror Game ‘Observer’ Coming to Nintendo Switch

One of the generation’s best psychological horror games, Observer, is coming to Nintendo Switch, Polish developer Bloober Team has announced.
To accompany the announcement, the studio — which also recently put out another great horror game, Layers of Fear — has dished out a new trailer, introducing Nintendo Switch players to its horrifying cyberpunk world, characters, and story.
For those that don’t know: Observer first arrived on the scene last summer via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the time, it garnered a Metacritic score ranging from the high 70s to high 80s (depending on the platform), and was praised for its wonderful atmosphere, story, world, and its preternatural horrors.
In my personal opinion, it is not only one of the best games of last year, but one of the best horror games this generation.
Unfortunately, Bloober Team did not disclose when Observer will hit Nintendo Switch. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official overview:
The year is 2084. You are Daniel Lazarski an elite neural detective known as an Observer, whose purpose is to hack and invade suspects’ minds. To gather evidence, you must relive their darkest fears, and, finally, face your own.
Key Features
Observe and Report – You are Dan Lazarski, an elite neural detective known as an Observer, and part of a corporate-funded police unit whose purpose is to hack and invade suspects’ minds. In this future, anything you think, feel, or remember can be used against you in a court of law.
A Dark Dystopia – The year is 2084. If you somehow survived the Nanophage, odds are you were killed in the War. Those who live have turned to drugs, VR, neural implants— anything to distract themselves from this new reality. But they can’t hide from you.
Interactive Insanity – As you hack into the unstable minds of criminals and victims to look for clues, you will relive their darkest fears, forcing you to question your own reality — and your sanity.
Take the Horror With You! – Observer for Nintendo Switch uses all of the unique features of the system, including full Joy-Con support, Touchscreen, and the option to play both in docked and in handheld modes.