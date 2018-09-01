Cyberpunk Horror Game ‘Observer’ Coming to Nintendo Switch

One of the generation’s best psychological horror games, Observer, is coming to Nintendo Switch, Polish developer Bloober Team has announced.

To accompany the announcement, the studio — which also recently put out another great horror game, Layers of Fear — has dished out a new trailer, introducing Nintendo Switch players to its horrifying cyberpunk world, characters, and story.

For those that don’t know: Observer first arrived on the scene last summer via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the time, it garnered a Metacritic score ranging from the high 70s to high 80s (depending on the platform), and was praised for its wonderful atmosphere, story, world, and its preternatural horrors.

In my personal opinion, it is not only one of the best games of last year, but one of the best horror games this generation.

Unfortunately, Bloober Team did not disclose when Observer will hit Nintendo Switch. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official overview:

The year is 2084. You are Daniel Lazarski an elite neural detective known as an Observer, whose purpose is to hack and invade suspects’ minds. To gather evidence, you must relive their darkest fears, and, finally, face your own.

Key Features