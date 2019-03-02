Obsidian Comments on ‘The Outer Worlds’ Release Date Rumor

A potential release date for The Outer Worlds was spotted recently that looked like it could be a credible one, but Obsidian Entertainment said the supposed leak had nothing to do with the developer.

The Outer Worlds was and still is only known to be releasing in 2019, but a release date leak gave Obsidian fans hope for an August release window. From information seen on the game’s SteamDB page which tracked changes and updates for the listing, it was shown that a release date of August 6th was added to the game before being removed several days later. The release date seemed like a believable one with timing having the game out at the end of the summer and on a Tuesday no less, a day when games are typically released unless they adopt some early access format.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But according to Obsidian, the release date rumors must’ve been the result of a mistake on someone else’s part. When speaking to Game Informer, The Outer Worlds’ co-directors Leonard Boyarsky and Tim Cain were asked around the 1:09:35 point when the game would be released. Boyarsky expectedly only said that the game would be out in 2019, and when asked about the release date rumor, the co-director initially said Obsidian had no comments. He did elaborate on that somewhat though and said somebody must’ve made a mistake.

“Somebody made a mistake somewhere I guess, I don’t know,” Boyarsky said. “That was nothing to do with us.”

Cain was then asked if he had a specific date in his head right then for when the game would be out to which he replied “No” after a long pause, though Game Informer joked that Cain probably did have one in mind.

Obsidian’s comments about the release date rumor may mean the leak didn’t happen because of the developer, but the co-directors didn’t outright deny the release date. It’s still a probable one given the timing, but there’s no confirmation of a release date yet.

The co-directors were also asked whether the game would be at E3 this year to which they replied, “We’ll see.”

Obsidian recently spoke about being acquired by Microsoft as well and explained why they opted to take part in the acquisition.

The Outer Worlds will release some time in 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.