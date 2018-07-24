Octopath Traveler Gets Restocked Again In Japan, But Sells Out Immediately

Square Enix has created something miraculous — and a bit monstrous — with Octopath Traveler on the Nintendo Switch.

Just a few days ago, we reported that the initial stock of the game has managed to sell out in Japan, leading to the publisher apologizing for it not being available. And now it’s tried to remedy that problem with a restock, only to run into a very familiar situation as a result.

A retailer named Yodabashi Camera was able to get more copies in stock. However, once consumers heard that the game was back in, they scooped them up. As a result, the game was sold back out again in just three hours.

As a result, Square Enix sent out yet another apology over on Twitter, noting (based on translation), “Sorry for the scarce situation. We will continue to ship the product in full order to deliver a sufficient number, but the most recent shipments are expected to become a fairly small number yet. I am very sorry to have kept you waiting.” The poster then advised, “I hope you will consider the download version if you like.” That certainly beats nothing, but some folks in Japan are definitely the collecting type and prefer the physical version.

You can see the full tweet below.

While this does look like bad news for the publisher, it’s good news overall as it marks yet another big success for the Nintendo Switch. No doubt Square Enix will continue to support the platform with big titles, though it has yet to announce what it has planned next. Fingers crossed that Dragon Quest XI isn’t too far down the line…and maybe even a little something from Final Fantasy to tide us over.

Here’s the official description for Traveler:

Eight travelers. Eight adventures. Eight roles to play in a new world brought to life by Square Enix. Explore each traveler’s story and use their abilities in and out of battle. Will you expand your horizons as the Merchant or track down a traitor as the Warrior? Where will you go? Who will join you? You alone can choose your path.

Octopath Traveler is available now for Nintendo Switch. We’ll be posting our review somewhere over the next few days.