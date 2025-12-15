One of 2026’s Biggest RPGs Confirmed as Timed PS5 Exclusive

One of the biggest games coming out next year will be exclusive to PS5, but only for a limited time. There are a lot of big games coming out next year, including arguably the biggest game of them all with GTA 6. As such, people are already preparing for a busy 2026 and clearing their schedules. The fall in particular is quite stacked with Marvel’s Wolverine, a new Call of Duty, GTA 6, and likely some stuff we don’t even know about. One game that was recently confirmed to debut next fall is Phantom Blade Zero. The game got a September release date at The Game Awards, and now fans are eagerly anticipating it.

The new RPG has been on a lot of people’s radars for some time now, as it looks like a very frenetic action game that blends different genres and gameplay styles. It mixes hack-and-slash gameplay with the style of Souls-like, which should make it stand out a lot more from other games out there. Dark Souls and subsequent Souls games have spawned a lot of clones, which has caused the genre to feel a bit saturated, but Phantom Blade Zero looks to be trying to differentiate itself in a big way.

Phantom Blade Zero Will Be Exclusive to PS5 and PC for One Year

Image Courtesy of S-Game Publishing

With all of that said, only a select group of people are going to get to play Phantom Blade Zero at launch. It’s only coming to PS5 and PC in September, but it seems like that won’t be permanent. A disclaimer at the end of the game’s recent trailer claims that Phantom Blade Zero won’t be available on other consoles for 12 months, indicating there is only one year of exclusivity. After that, it can release wherever it wants. However, that is technically up to the developers. Silent Hill 2 had a similar deal, where it had a one year exclusivity window and quietly came to Xbox 13 months after its initial launch on PS5.

Some games don’t make that jump immediately or at all. Final Fantasy VII Remake is finally coming to Xbox next month after six years, long after its exclusivity deal with PlayStation would have expired. There are a lot of factors for this kind of stuff, but Phantom Blade Zero will probably come to Xbox, especially if it does well on PS5 and PC. It will likely drum up a lot of hype and make a release on Xbox an easier sell.

