One of the Most Anticipated RPGs in Years May Release in 2026

One of the most anticipated RPGs of this generation will likely arrive next year. 2026 is looking like a stacked year for gaming as some of the biggest games of all-time will be dropping. Grand Theft Auto VI is at the top of the list and will be complimented by other great games like Marvel’s Wolverine, 007 First Light, and more. There are even rumors that Half-Life 3 could potentially release next year, something that would make 2026 arguably the greatest year in gaming when combined with all of those other releases. All of those are big franchise games, but there will almost certainly be some incredible new original titles as well that surprise us.

One game that is on the radar of RPG fans is Phantom Blade Zero, an action-RPG that tries to blend a little bit of hack and slash and a little bit of Souls-like games to create something new and fresh. It’s a game that has been highly anticipated for quite some time now thanks to impressive gameplay trailers, insightful interviews, and much more. Despite being highly anticipated, this may be a game that sneaks up on a lot of people and be a surprise hit like Black Myth: Wukong in 2024.

Phantom Blade Zero May Finally Release in 2026

phantom blade zero

Phantom Blade Zero currently has no release date at the moment, but it seems highly likely that it will arrive in 2026. Marketing has really ramped up in the last year with demos for Phantom Blade Zero being available at multiple events throughout the year. With that said, it makes a release for next year feel much more likely. It has also been in development for a number of years. It began life in some form in the late 2010s, before being put on hold and subsequently revived in the early 2020s. As a result, it has had a lot of time to cook and would make sense for a 2026 release.

A release date announcement was teased at the start of the year, but it never happened. It wouldn’t be surprising if the game made an appearance at The Game Awards in December with a proper release date. There were some reports that the game was targeting a fall 2026 release, but these reports are unverified and should be taken with a huge grain of salt.

It may be in the game’s best interest to launch sooner than that to avoid steep competition. A spring or summer release would likely be more beneficial, but we’ll just have to wait and see. Either way, news on Phantom Blade Zero‘s release likely isn’t far off and hopefully, the full game isn’t either. Whenever it does launch, Phantom Blade Zero is due to release on PS5 and PC.

