Phantom Blade Zero Release Date Announced in Bombastic New Trailer

2026 is filling up quickly with the many release date announcements coming from The Game Awards. Phantom Blade Zero‘s release date is now joining that crowd, but, thankfully, it is quite a bit away from the other games that have recently gotten dates.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Phantom Blade Zero will be coming to PS5 and PC on September 9th, 2026. A price for the digital version has not yet been revealed. The physical PS5 version, though, will be $69.99.

This puts it somewhat further from the other games with concrete dates. Many have been slated for the early parts of the year, like Resident Evil Requiem and Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight.

As has been the case in other trailers, this most recent footage showcases plenty of fast melee action and a handful of deadly bosses. However, this isn’t quite a Soulslike. Developer S-Games said it is more of its own thing and a hybrid of traditional action games and Soulslikes.

