One of PlayStation’s Best PS4 Games Is Now Steam Deck Verified at the Perfect Time

One of the best games PlayStation released during the PS4 era is now Steam Deck verified. Over the past few years, a number of different first-party PlayStation games have started to make their way to PC. To this point, titles like God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and a handful of others have all been unshackled from the confines of PS5 and PS4. Despite this, not all of these games have natively been compatible with Valve’s Steam Deck hardware from the moment that they were released. Fortunately, for one of the biggest PS4 games, this has now been rectified at the best time possible.

As of today, developer Sucker Punch Productions has pushed out a new update for Ghost of Tsushima on Steam. This patch adds a handful of new features to the game while also resolving some different bugs that players have been running into. Most notably, though, it makes Ghost of Tsushima now more natively compatible with Steam Deck by adding a new graphics preset for the handheld. This means that it has joined an expansive list of “verified” games on Steam that should work flawlessly on Steam Deck without any compromises.

“In this update, we’ve also fixed bugs and made improvements related to the user interface on Steam Deck,” Sucker Punch said alongside the update’s release. “The game now includes a Steam Deck graphics preset, and we are excited to share that the single-player game is now officially Steam Deck verified!”

This update’s release is arguably coming at the perfect time since it’s hot off the heels of Ghost of Yotei’s arrival. Currently, the sequel to Ghost of Tsushima is only available on PS5, but it has led to plenty of renewed interest as a whole in the open-world samurai series. As a result, if you’re looking to revisit Ghost of Tsushima or perhaps play it for the very first time, it has now become even more accessible thanks to this Steam Deck update.

Moving forward, there’s a good chance that Ghost of Yotei should eventually join Ghost of Tsushima on PC, as we’ve seen past sequels like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and God of War Ragnarok also land on the hardware in due time. Whether or not it would also be Steam Deck verified remains to be seen, but if nothing else, having Tsushima now be fully playable on a handheld is something that I’ll gladly settle for.

