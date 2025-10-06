One of the Best GameCube Games Reportedly Coming to Nintendo Switch Alongside Wii Sequel

One of the best GameCube games, and its Wii sequel, is rumored to be coming to the Nintendo Switch. The rumor currently makes no mention of the Switch 2, but of course, if the pair of games do come to the Switch, then they will be playable on the newer Nintendo console via backward compatibility.

The source of the new rumor is Nash Weedle, a fairly well-known Nintendo insider. The insider is perhaps best known for leaking Metroid Dread before it was officially announced by Nintendo. Fittingly, the insider is back with a new claim involving the Metroid series. Following the release of Metroid Prime Remastered back in 2023, and ahead of the release of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond later this year, Nintendo is supposedly preparing to bring the rest of the Metroid Prime series to Nintendo Switch. This would mean bringing the 2004 GameCube game Metroid Prime 2: Echoes to the Switch and its 2007 sequel and Wii exclusive, Metroid Prime 3: Corruption, to the Switch as well.

Metroid Prime Trilogy Remaster or Standalone Releases

Whether these releases will be standalone like the aforementioned Metroid Prime Remastered or be in the form of the long-rumored Metroid Prime Trilogy remaster, the new rumor does not say. For those that do not know, we heard from a reliable source as far back as 2021 that not only was a Metroid Prime Trilogy remaster in the works, but complete.

What works against the likelihood of this rumor is the timing. If Nintendo were going to re-release Metroid Prime 2 and Metroid Prime 3, it would probably do this before the release of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, but also not too close to its release on December 4. This doesn’t leave much room for Nintendo to operate beyond shadow dropping the pair of games sometime this month or next month, which is a possibility. It does like a good ol’ shadow drop, to be fair. That said, why did it release a remaster of the first game all the way back in 2023 just to wait until the last possible second to re-release the two follow-ups? This seems like poor planning, though Nintendo’s planning rarely ever makes sense.

All of that said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official information. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum. Would you be interested in remasters of Metroid Prime 2 and Metroid Prime 3?