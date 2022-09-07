One Piece Odyssey Reveals Key Visual, Teases New Update

The upcoming video game One Piece Odyssey is set to release at some point this year for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, but there is still plenty we don't know about the video game from Bandai Namco. Like, for example, exactly when it might release. That appears like it might change soon, however, as a new update on the upcoming One Piece video game is set to take place during a special livestream during Tokyo Game Show on September 15th. Additionally, a new key visual for the video game has been revealed.

The new key visual, which you can check out in the brief video below, features Luffy in front of some wild environmental art. "The intention of this key visual, compared to previous One Piece games, is to highlight the theme of 'adventure,'" says Katsuaki Tsuzuki, the producer of One Piece Odyssey. "We want players to truly feel this concept and feel like they are 'touching the world of One Piece.' We hope that this visual will make you excited about One Piece Odyssey."

Katsuaki Tsuzuki, main producer of #ONEPIECEODYSSEY has a message for you: join us on September 15 at 3:00pm CEST for the ONE PIECE ODYSSEY TOKYO GAME SHOW 2022 SPECIAL!



Exclusive information about the game and surprises await you during this livestream – we will see you there! pic.twitter.com/98EZ7MB70p — One Piece Video Games (@onepiece_games) September 7, 2022

"During their voyage, the Straw Hats, led by Monkey D. Luffy are swallowed by a huge storm at sea," the official description of One Piece Odyssey reads in part. "They end up on a mysterious island full of nature amidst the storm and become separated from each other. The crew sets out on a new adventurous journey filled with wonders of a raging nature, powerful enemies, and strange encounters with island locals. Work together with Luffy and his crew to set sail once again!"

As noted above, the special livestream during Tokyo Game Show for One Piece Odyssey is set to take place on September 15th. Broadly speaking, One Piece Odyssey is slated to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC this year. No definitive release date has been announced as of yet, though it seems likely that the showcase on September 15th at Tokyo Game Show might well include that information. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game general right here.

