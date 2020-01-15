Everyone Can Now Use the Orange Lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

When Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order released late last year, EA and Respawn offered a handful of bonuses for those who pre-ordered the game. Depending on what retailer players decided to purchase through, there were a number of neat extras, including the Mygeeto campaign lightsaber hilt and the Umbaran campaign hilt. As many Star Wars fans can attest, part of the appeal of wielding a lightsaber is also customizing your own, so these were certainly nice incentives. The best, however, was an orange lightsaber, which even boasted its own unique sound effects to differentiate it from the rest. While some players have had to eye that content with jealousy, EA and Respawn have announced a new update to the game, which unlocks all of the game’s pre-order incentives, including that orange lightsaber!

Before players can start using those new lightsaber options, they’ll have to get to the point in the game where lightsaber customization is allowed. Following this, players can change their lightsaber at any of the game’s workbenches, most notably aboard the Stinger Mantis. If players want to use any lightsaber color besides the default blue and green, or the now unlocked orange, they’ll have to find the corresponding Kyber crystals on the planet Ilum, after Chapter 5.

In addition to the custom lightsaber options, the game’s new update adds a handful of other additions, as well. A Bee-D-1 skin, as well as a Gold Squadron Stinger Mantis Skin, have both been added. While these pre-order incentives are now free for all, it should be noted that skins that were exclusive to the Deluxe Edition of Jedi: Fallen Order remain exclusive to that version. That means the Crimson Mantis and Crimson BD-1 skins are still exclusive to those players. Still, given how quickly these pre-order incentives were unlocked for all (the game released exactly two months ago), fans likely won’t have to wait too much longer.

Outside of the unlocked pre-order bonuses, today’s update also added a number of performance fixes. These were mostly minor glitches, but the most significant fix involved the game’s photomode, which was causing the game to break.

