Eight Games Added to Origin Access, Including Mad Max

Eight new titles have been added to Electronic Art’s (EA) subscriber service Origin Access.

If you’re a subscriber you can now enjoy Mad Max‘s wasteland, build and run a prison in Prison Architect, lose countless hours to an epic in RPG in Torment: Tides of Numenera, or enjoy some Twin Peaks-esq detective work in Virginia.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the entire list of games now available:

Mad Max

Spore

Virginia

Prison Architect

Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Ember

The most notable inclusion is perhaps Avalanche Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s Mad Max, an action-adventure game based, obviously, on the iconic Mad Max franchise. Released back in September 2015, the game was met with largely middling critical acclaim, but for hardcore Mad Max fans – which there are many – it’s a solid pick-up, especially if you enjoy the Far Cry open-world gameplay template of clearing the map of icons section by section.

The new additions are also great for RPG-lovers with both the critically acclaimed Pillars of Eternity and Torment: Tides of Numenera being added.

Meanwhile, fans of strategy and simulation games can lose dozens and dozens of hours with Prison Architect. Don’t let its simple art design fool you, Prison Architect is deep, and offers a rich replayability value.

And if you’re in the mood for a touching, more laid-back experience, look no further than Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons from the developer of the recent A Way Out.

Origin Access runs at $4.99 USD per month, or $29.99 if you want to stock up on a year’s worth of subscription. In addition to including access to a growing line-up of nearly 100 games, you will also get the chance to play many EA games before they come up for up to 10 hours. Stuffed with many great EA titles, the service also notably adds many non-EA related games, as you can see from this month.

Lastly, being a subscriber to Origin Access grants you a 10 percent discount in the Origin Store on full games, pre-orders, expansions, FIFA points, and more.

For more information on the aforementioned games and Origin Access in general, click here.