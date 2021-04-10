Outriders Developer Is Planning a Fix for Bug That Wipes Inventory

✖

Outriders is going on its second week now and the game is still experiencing a handful of bugs and other issues for some players. While most of the problems related to servers have now been solved by People Can Fly and Square Enix, new qualms have started to pop up. One of those has specifically been in regards to some players seeing their entire in-game inventory getting wiped out. Luckily, it sounds like People Can Fly is aware of this and it looking into the problem.

Shared on the official Outriders Twitter account today, it was said that the studio has heard the cries from fans who have run into issues with losing their inventory. "We are aware and deeply sorry that some users are continuing to encounter an inventory wipe," it was said on social media. "We are doing everything we can to resolve this issue, both server and game-side."

Over on Reddit, a representative from Square Enix talked to this specific issue a bit more and has said that its frequency has increased since the release of a new patch. In order to rectify this, the company is planning "a one-off mass restoration so anyone affected by this will still see their items restored." So essentially, if you have lost items for yourself, you'll get them back at some point in the future. Square Enix has said that it doesn't have a date in mind for when this restoration could take place, by it will likely transpire within the coming week.

Although Outriders continues to have a fair bit of trouble, it's good to see that People Can Fly and Square Enix continue to tackle all of these problems quite quickly. While I'm sure both companies would have preferred to see the game not have any issues at all, this is often what happens when you release a game nowadays.

If you haven't played Outriders for yourself yet, you can check out the game right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Be sure to stay tuned in the coming days as we'll be sharing our own review of Outriders soon.