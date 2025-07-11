Peak Update Changes Several Items, and Players Found Out the Hard Way

Peak’s latest update has taken players by surprise thanks to a fun change to certain items. While the developer hinted these items were changed, players were left to discover exactly how the change was implemented through old-fashioned trial and error. The Version 1.7 Update for Peak includes numerous other changes aside from this quirky new item interaction. Peak’s developers have promised more updates for the game, and this is just another step in that direction.

Players are discovering the change to Anti-Rope Spools and Anti-Rope Shooters while playing Peak. While the patch notes mention these items have a weight of -1, no one expected this to mean the items would simply float away. Unfortunately, this discovery was made at the moment as players watched their items fly away from them, completely helpless to do anything about it.

While some mourned the loss of their items, other Peak players quickly began theorizing if one carried enough of these items, would they be able to float as well? It seems unlikely, but it would be a humorous addition to the cooperative climbing game and create new strategies for reaching the top. At the least, players can enjoy the 50% increase in rope added to Rope Shooters and Anti-Rope Shooters in the same update.

Other items have seen changes, such as whole coconuts, that players should be aware of and adjust their climbs accordingly. New features and bug fixes have also been implemented in this Peak update. With a combination of these and player-made mods, such as being able to see where players failed during their ascent, Peak has a bright future ahead of it. But considering the developer’s sense of humor, players should be wary of any item changes in the future, or they may learn another hard lesson.

For a full list of Peak’s Update 1.7 Patch Notes, continue reading below.

LOCALIZATION:

Translations are in! The game is now available in the following languages:

English

French

Italian

German

Spanish (Spain)

Spanish (LATAM)

Brazilian Portuguese

Russian

Ukrainian

Chinese (Simplified)

Japanese

Korean

FEATURES:

Whole coconuts will now bonk scouts when thrown at them. We were considering making every item bonk but then none of you would ever reach the PEAK again.

Re-added the ability to throw items at fruits and beehives to knock them down. Not sure when that broke but we’re so back.

BALANCE CHANGES:

Bugle of Friendship will no longer show up in Solo Play

Rope Spool now has a weight of 1 instead of 0. Anti-Rope Spool and Anti-Rope Shooter now have a weight of -1

Chain Launchers now cannot be shot above or below a certain angle past the horizon line. This is to remove unintended use cases where a chain launcher shot directly upwards would get you much further than other items – it’s intended to be used for lateral traversal!

Rope Shooters and Anti-Rope Shooters shoot 50% more rope!

Anti-Rope Spool and Anti-Rope Shooter physics will now behave differently if you let go of them…

Made ticks easier to remove in Solo Play

FIXES: