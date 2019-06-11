Outriders Revealed With New Trailer

Square Enix recently teased a game that fans were beginning to catch onto with all of the teasers that were popping up. The short 15-second video that they showed to get fans hyped about something they knew nothing about simply featured someone awaking from Cryostasis. Source code that fans dug through to find out more revealed that the game isn’t being developed by Square Enix themselves, but, but rather from either Deck Nine Games or People Can Fly. Thankfully, E3 2019 is upon us, and now that Square Enix has jumped in to the spotlight, we officially know what Outriders is.

Of course, what better way to reveal a new IP than with a celebratory trailer that does exactly that? As can be seen in the video above, Outriders is looking to be quite the experience from Square Enix and People Can Fly. It will be a co-op shooter, which should definitely be interesting, especially given what is seen in the video.

A journey across a dark and desperate sci-fi world in search of the source of a mysterious signal. We’re showing the first look at @Outriders – a new co-op shooter from @PCFPeopleCanFly #E32019. https://t.co/420pqIFiBh #E32019 pic.twitter.com/Tw7e9ZM67f — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) June 11, 2019

For those who aren’t aware, a Twitter account was created for Outriders last month and it has been dropping hints at what is to come rather frequently. Essentially, Simon B. Archan, who is commander of the Flores Ship, is heading to the planet Enoch, leaving a ruined Earth behind. According to one tweet, this just might be “humanity’s last hope and salvation.”

As is seen in the trailer above, things are certainly appearing to be dire for humanity, so travelling to a new planet likely isn’t the worst idea. How it all turns out, of course, is a separate story entirely. One that players will be able to experience for themselves when Outriders arrives for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One next summer.

Earlier this year, People Can Fly CEO Sebastian Wojciechowski told DualShockers that the upcoming title is definitely larger than what was intended. The “ambition around this game and the scope of the game grew over time, so it is a much bigger, much more ambitious project than what we pitched back in 2015,” he said.

What do you think about all of this? Excited to get your hands on Outriders when it arrives? Were you expecting the game to be something different than what is seen in the trailer? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!