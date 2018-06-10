Meet Overkill’s The Walking Dead’s Characters in 4 Trailers

With Overkill’s The Walking Dead now releasing the game’s final character trailer for the core cast of four, you can now meet each one of the game’s protagonists and hear their stories in a series of four separate trailers.

The most recent trailer release showcased Heather, the final member of the team that hadn’t been revealed just yet. A former kindergarten teacher turned survivalist in the zombie-filled world, the trailer shows Heather fending off four assailants who are after something that she has in her possession. It wasn’t revealed what was tucked away in her backpack, but whatever it is, the group was willing to kill for it, but not willing enough to be killed themselves.

Heather’s is one of the more gruesome trailers that’s been revealed, but it’s far from the first. Prior to her trailer, we’ve been able to meet three more of the game’s protagonists: Aidan, Maya, and Grant, each one of them announced in that order. Be it through talking to zombies or beating them to a pulp with nail-studded baseball bats, the trailers show each one of the game’s main characters dealing with the post-apocalyptic life in their own way. You can watch all four of the trailers in the order that they were revealed below.

Not much about Heather’s backstory is revealed in the trailer, but the developers said that that’s intentional. Several days ago, a leaked article from the next issue of Official Xbox Magazine that’s coming in July had a talk with the game’s creators with them saying that it was purposeful that little had been shared on Heather.

“Let’s just say that it’s intentional that we haven’t said much about her yet,” Overkill’s global brand direction Almir Listo said.

In that same leak, it was also revealed that another unannounced character is still hidden away in Overkill’s The Walking Dead. That character’s name is Anderson Banks, and though he hasn’t been revealed yet, he’s the leader of the entire group.

“So the leader of the group is actually ‘Anderson Banks’,” Gascon told Official Xbox Magazine in the leaked article. “He’s not in any of the four trailers, but basically the whole group revolves around this person.”

It hasn’t been announced yet if Overkill’s The Walking Dead will be getting a new trailer during this year’s E3 conference, but if they did, there’s a good chance that it’ll be revealed today during Microsoft’s event seeing how the game was featured on the official magazine.