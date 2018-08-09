Override: Mech City Brawl Getting Closed Beta On Consoles, PC This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend, but held out because you were looking to destroy some large robots? Boy, does Modus Games have you covered.

The team, which recently announced its bot-battling game Override: Mech City Brawl, will be hosting a closed beta for the forthcoming title this weekend on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. It’ll take place from August 10-12, and will give you access to all 12 confirmed combatants, as well as a number of other features. So you’ll have no shortage of robots to slam around the city.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer above gives you a good idea of what to expect from the beta. Thus far, it looks pretty exciting and should be a solid opportunity to beat the crap out of your friends.

Granted, there’s another really big beta going on as well, so we understand if you’re a little busy. But Override certainly deserves your attention, especially considering you get to take control of giant robots smashing everything. There’s certainly room for that on your schedule.

Interested in registering? Go to this page and sign up! While codes aren’t guaranteed, there should be more than enough of them to go around this weekend.

Here are Override‘s features in case you need a reminder:

NO GEARS, NO GLORY.

Pilot a diverse roster of epic mechs, each with their own play style, special moves, and finishers. Tower over your opponents and lay waste to entire cities underfoot in local and online versus, co-op, and more.

SUPERCHARGED MECHS

Pilot 12 outrageous mechs of epic, skyscraper-sized proportions, each with diverse fighting styles and unique skills.

REAL WORLD LOCATIONS

Destroy 3D arenas modeled after actual cities and countries, including Tokyo, Egypt, San Francisco, and Mexico.

PARTY CO-OP

Gather 2 to 4 friends to engage in party co-op where each player is responsible for one part of a towering mech.

THE GARAGE

Customize your mechs in the Garage, changing their accessories and skins to create your own unique style.

MULTIPLE GAME MODES

Challenge other players in local and online Versus & Co-Op modes and experience Override’s story in a single-player campaign.

Override: Mech City Brawl releases on December 4 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.