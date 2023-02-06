Overwatch 2 Devs Still Want to Do In-House Blizzard Crossovers, Smaller Collabs

The Overwatch 2 team dropped tons of news about Season 3 this week including the reveal of a One-Punch Man event planned for March. This event will mark the first ever IP collaboration Overwatch 2 has done with another property as big as One-Punch Man, but there was precedent for this kind of thing already given that Blizzard has done crossovers internally between the original Overwatch and its other series like the Diablo games. In Overwatch 2, the developers hope to continue that trend while also incorporating smaller collabs into the game.

We spoke to Overwatch 2's commercial lead and VP Jon Spector and art director Dion Rogers about the One-Punch Man collab and asked if, moving forward, every crossover needed to be as big as this one or if Blizzard would have planned smaller drops along the way. When asked if Overwatch 2 had any plans for in-house Blizzard crossovers, the pair didn't have specifics to offer at this time, but Rogers said he was on board with the idea.

"Oh, we love our own games too," Rogers said. "It's super fun to do the internal like, Diablo skin or StarCraft skin. So yeah, we'd definitely love to do more of those."

Spector continued by referencing the LEGO Bastion skin released in the original Overwatch. While not nearly as expansive as the One-Punch Man collab, this skin marked one of the first times Overwatch stepped outside of Blizzard boundaries and added a cosmetic like that. Spector said the team hopes to get out some small-scale collabs, too, but only if it's something they think fits and is something that they feel players will enjoy.

"Yeah, I'd say for where we're at now – like this is the first time that we're really trying something of this scale as you noted. We've done the LEGO skin, we've done other Blizzard IP in the Overwatch universe before. So, this really for us is kind of a starting point. And our hope is that we'll do more things like this, maybe some things that are smaller scale as well. But in every instance, it's sort of a 'do we think this is cool and do we expect our players will?' And, you know, does it feel as we're sketching things out, this fits well within the Overwatch universe. So as long as I think we can stick to those principles, there's probably a bunch of cool stuff that we can do over time, and the team is interested in looking at."

As far as these in-house crossovers go, the next most likely one that could happen is with Diablo 4 which is due out on June 2nd, so we asked if a Diablo 4 crossover was on the table.

"I would love to, but we haven't talked much about it," Rogers said.

Overwatch 2's One-Punch Man event begins on March 7th.