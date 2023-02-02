Overwatch 2 Reveals New Season 3 Map

Blizzard revealed Overwatch 2's new Season 3 map this week by unveiling Antarctic Peninsula, a frigid battleground that'll be a Control map filled with a number of different points of interest as well as some penguins, too. Blizzard hasn't yet revealed the map in full and instead shared a brief teaser trailer showing off different perspectives of the map with a promise of more to come later on February 6th whenever the full Season 3 trailer is released.

During a preview event for this new map, Blizzard shared more details on its setup. Antarctic Peninsula builds off of the Overwatch lore and the Ecopoint: Antarctica map from the original game by giving players several different points of interested to fight in that extrapolate part of the Overwatch and Overwatch 2 stories as well as Mei's background. There's a big, underground drill for players to battle around, a ship meant to be a callback to the one the original Overwatch team arrived in to try and rescue Mei and her associates, and the labs where Mei and her fellow researchers worked.

Some secrets are hidden away within these different parts of the map, too, that should excite lore buffs when they're not trying to capture the objective or spot flanking Reapers. The Overwatch 2 team didn't outright say that this map and its story would be featured in the game's PvE content whenever that portion of Overwatch 2 is ready, but given the fact that lore threads are confirmed for the map and that this is the first new Control map the game's gotten since launch, it's hard to imagine anything involving PvE not taking advantage of the Antarctic Peninsula.

For those who caught them briefly appear in the teaser trailer, penguins are indeed part of the Antarctic Peninsula map, and you can indeed shoot them. You can't kill them, however, so those happy to have the winged friends present in the map can rest easy knowing they won't see any penguin eliminations when playing here.

Overwatch 2 Season 3 is scheduled to arrive on February 7th, so expect to see much more about this new season between now and then.