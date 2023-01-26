Overwatch 2 Players Look for New Roadhog Combo After Nerfs

Overwatch 2's previously problematic tank got nerfed this week, and Roadhog players are already feeling the effects of those changes. The hook, line, and sinker hero was meant to grab out-of-position enemies and pull them in with the ability to one-shot weaker heroes, but that one-shot move is essentially gone now thanks to those nerfs. In response, players have been looking for alternative combos or ways to still see those one-shots in-game, but few solutions have stuck so far.

The nerfs to Roadhog were multifaceted, but they were still all geared towards this one-shot combo the hero has been known for. His hook itself deals less damage and therefore softens up enemies less, enemies are placed further away from Roadhog when hooked which makes it less likely that his Scrap Gun will hit for max damage, and the Scrap Gun's damage itself got nerfed. In short, it's all bad news for Roadhog players.

"These changes aim to reduce the frustration of dying in one shot immediately after being hooked and pulled by Roadhog," Blizzard said in regards to these changes. "Chain Hook is still a powerful utility to forcibly reposition enemy players, so it will still often lead to eliminations. Its effectiveness will now be more dependent on specific hero matchups and how the hooked target is able to respond."

So, what are Roadhog players doing now? The hero's still viable, of course, but they're looking for new ways to return him to his former glory – new combos, new gimmicks, anything like that. One such example seen above has been making the rounds already. It functions essentially the same as the old combo, but the trick here is that you pull up on the hook after it connects which should place the opponent in the air as well. That brief fall time gives Roadhog time to walk forward a bit and potentially cancel out the nerf to the resting position of hooked enemies.

Being in midair doesn't stop abilities, however, so heroes like Brigitte, Genji, Ana, and more can still respond with dashes and crowd control to prevent this combo from working.

Another idea players had was using the increased hook distance to their advantage by tossing players off of ledges. Roadhog previously had to get pretty close to an edge to pull someone off, but now, he can theoretically do so from further away.

Roadhog's nerfs are still quite new, so we'll likely see more strategizing (and coping) in the coming days as his new place in the meta settles in and players get a better idea of how to play this new version of the character.