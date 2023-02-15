Overwatch 2 Confirms Last Chance to Get Fan-Favorite Skins

Ahead of the start of the new season of the Overwatch League, Blizzard has confirmed that Overwatch 2 players have a ticking clock in front of them if they want to own the classic skins from their favorite Overwatch League teams. Confirmed by the developer today, the original Overwatch League team skins will be departing the store in Overwatch 2 on March 7. In addition to the classic team skins, which use the original Overwatch 1 models for all of the characters, the legendary skins inspired by the 2021 Overwatch League tournaments will also be going away too. So players have some time if they want these looks.

As part of the new season of Overwatch League, Blizzard will be rolling out new skins for the teams that reflect the character models for the sequels, as well as the new characters that have been added. Overwatch 2 launched with three new characters (Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko) and adding Ramattra in season two. None of these four additions have Overwatch League skins yet, but when the new ones roll out they will seemingly finally be included.

Time for a makeover 👕



Everyone's getting a fresh look for #OWL2023! Grab our original Overwatch League home and away skins before March 7th! pic.twitter.com/vU5HcjJh0s — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) February 15, 2023

The Overwatch League is also undergoing some changes in the offseason with one team confirmed to be totally different. Runners-up to the original season' championship, the Philadelphia Fusion, will be transformed into the Seoul Infernal for the new season with an all-new logo and color scheme.

This isn't the first time that Overwatch League skins have been retired from purchase for players either. Previous off seasons have seen teams change their color scheme in the past, with the likes of Florida Mayhem shifting from a yellow/red scheme to black/pink, the LA Valiant changing from green to blue, and San Francisco Shock moving from an orange primary color to gray. As a result, those original color schemes are "legacy" skins and haven't been available for purchase for years.

All that in mind, any players eager to have the classic Overwatch League skins have a few weeks left to grab them and add to their collection. Considering none of the other retired skins from the e-sports league have ever been made available it seems unlikely that it will ever happen.