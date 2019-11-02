Blizzard Has “No Idea” What Overwatch 2’s Release Date Is

Overwatch 2 currently being worked on for a release on the current generation of platforms and perhaps even the next, but Blizzard isn’t sure when the game will release. Jeff Kaplan, the game director for Overwatch and Overwatch 2, spoke about the development of the game and entertained a hypothetical question of when people might be able to own the new game. He said that he has “no idea” when Overwatch 2 will release and that the developers are more focused on just making a great game.

Blizzard’s Overwatch 2 panel followed its initial announcement during BlizzCon 2019 where Kaplan took the stage to talk about the future of the Overwatch series. More than once during the panel, he showed off different features and systems from the game. He made sure to preface these reveals with the disclaimer that things could change tremendously between the time the panel was held and when the game releases since it’s still actively being worked on.

After mentioning that once, Kaplan brought up the philosophy about Overwatch 2 when talking about the progression system.

“I have to caveat this event. Like I mentioned, Overwatch 2 is still in development, and we have a long ways to go before this game is fully ready,” Kaplan said. “So we’re only showing you a part of the progression system right now and it’s also likely that progression could change a lot in the time that the game is released.”

Towards the end of the panel, it was confirmed by Kaplan which platforms the game would release for. With those platform confirmations came a reiteration of his previous statements where he said then that he had “no idea” when the game would release and that Blizzard didn’t have a date in mind.

“I don’t know, I have no idea. Like, just let us make it great,” Kaplan said as he closed out the panel. “That’s what we care about more than anything. We don’t have a date in mind.”

Whenever Overwatch 2 ends up releasing, it’ll have several new features and systems to look forward to. Some of those have already been shown off and include new maps and map types. The game’s heroes are also getting an updated look which have also been revealed.

Overwatch 2 is currently in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.