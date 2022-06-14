Overwatch 2 Open Beta Release Date Announced

✖

The Overwatch 2 is getting an open beta on June 28, though right now there's no word of how long it will last. What is confirmed is that it will be on PC and console and feature Junker Queen and a new map. Meanwhile, sign-ups will begin on June 16, which is also when more details on this beta will be revealed.

Junker Queen was just revealed over the weekend after months of rumors that she was going to be the next character added via the sequel. Only being revealed this Sunday, she was not in the previous closed beta that took place earlier in the year. In other words, this will be Overwatch fan's first opportunity to go hands-on with the character.

This news also comes on the back of the news that the game will release proper -- via Early Access -- on October 4, and when it does release, it will be free-to-play.

"We can't wait to roll out the beginning of the Overwatch 2 experience on October 4 and introduce an exciting new competitive vision, featuring amazing new content and a reimagining of the iconic heroes, maps, and gameplay that made the original game so compelling," said Blizzard Entertainment president Mike Ybarra of the game's early access release date over the weekend. "This is the beginning of an always-on and always-evolving era for the franchise, and a recommitment to serving players with frequent and substantial updates planned well into the future to keep Overwatch 2 fresh and fun for many years to come."

Of course, when the details are revealed on June 16, we will update you on everything you need to know, but for now, this is the extent of information that Blizzard has revealed. As you may remember, it was when the first game went into open beta that the hype train for it emerged out of nowhere and really took off. Blizzard will, of course, be hoping to replicate this success.

Overwatch 2 is in development for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.