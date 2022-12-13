Overwatch 2 Event Adds 4 New Game Modes

Overwatch 2 players looking for something different from the game now have four new game modes to try out thanks to the limited-time Winter Wonderland event. Instead of the normal objective-focused modes like pushing payloads and controlling key points, these new wintery game modes see players doing things like shootings snowballs at one another or trapping yetis. They're live in the game now via the Arcade mode, but they'll only be sticking around until January 4th.

The four new game modes are Freeze Thaw, Yeti Hunter, Snowball Deathmatch, and Mei's Snowball Offensive. Mei's Snowball Offensive is one where players shoot snowballs at each other to knock out opponents until a team is fully eliminated (it appears that Snowball Deathmatch is an 8-player free-for-all version of this setup, though Blizzard's post doesn't explicitly specify details for that mode). Yeti Hunt is a 5v1 raid boss mode where players have to trap a rampaging yeti, and Freezethaw Elimination is essentially a big game of freeze tag where an opposing team must be frozen (eliminated) completely without thawing out allies before one team is declared the winner.

These modes will be around for a while for players to try out, but Blizzard's also adding things like additional opportunities to get rewards. Those include two different Twitch Drops for D.Va – the Festive D.Va Victory Pose earned by watching two hours of Overwatch 2 content and the Sleighing D.Va Legendary skin earned by watching four hours – as well as a weapon charm and player icon players get just for logging in.

"As we kick off the fun, the team would like to share a little something from us to you. Log into Overwatch 2 from December 20 to January 4 to receive the Festive Wreath weapon charm and the 2023 player icon," Blizzard said about this event. "Don't forget to keep an eye out on the shop for rotating holiday bundles and specials! Winter Wonderland is a heart-warming celebration, and we can't wait to share all the seasonal cosmetics and game modes with you."

Overwatch 2's Winter Wonderland event is live in the game now and will continue until January 4th.