‘Overwatch’ and ‘Fortnite’ Collide With These Incredible Concept Art Pieces

Fortnite is known for taking popular pop culture references and incorporating them into their game via emotes, skins, and events. When Epic Games first revealed the Ark cosmetic pack, many Overwatch fans were quick to call out the similarities between the new skin and the Blizzard healer. One fan decided to take that comparison one step further by merging the two with this incredible fan art:

Scroll to the right using the Instagram post’s arrows to see both the angel and the devil from in their full glory, in addition to the original Ark design that inspired it all. Though the design might look simple at first glance, really look at that detail that they incorporated into the design – how perfectly the two are blended. Maybe we’re just simple, but we thought it was pretty darn neat.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’ve covered the artist account ‘MizurioOfficial’ in the past and for good reason. Their attention to detail is incredible and the way they mashup concepts is just stunningly perfect.

This artist is insanely talented so if you’re into gaming or comics – he’s got a lot of amazing comic-inspired concept art as well – you should definitely check out his online portfolio right here to see even more of his amazing craft.



Thoughts on the blend of two franchises above? Coincidence that the two look so similar, or clever homage to the Blizzard shooter from the crew over at Epic Games? You decide in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!