‘Overwatch’ Player Tests Out If Genji Can Deflect Doomfist’s Rocket Punch

Doomfist has undergone quite a few changes in recent months as Blizzard continues to work hard on hero balance changes for their hit FPS Overwatch. With Genji being known for his ability to deflect powerful attacks, some fans of the franchise have been wondering how the Shimada brother stacks up against Doomfist following his recent rework.

In the clip above, initially shared on the game’s subreddit, Genji and Doomfist go head-to-head. According to the original Reddit thread, “Genji can now deflect a Doomfist punch. Genji will only takes damage if he hits a wall. This changes a lot of the 1v1 for both players.”

Though it does show that he can deflect the Rocket Punch, don’t expect Doomfist to take that damage back on himself like other characters. As one user pointed out in the comments, “Just to be specific, he doesn’t give back the damage to Doomfist, he just nullifies it. It’s the same interaction he has with Rein’s hammer.”

So can Genji deflect Doomfist’s Rocket Punch. Yes and no – yes on the deflection, no on how you’re thinking. Still, the nimble cyborg does come in handy when needing to infiltrate the point in the final moments of the match. Nobody keeps the game in OT quite like he does.

As far as his most recent balance update in the November 14th patch, here’s what’s new for good ‘ol Doomfist:

Seismic Slam Victims no longer lose air control while being pulled in.

Meteor Strike Inner ring damage radius increased from 1.5m to 2.0m. This is the ring where Meteor Strike deals its full 300 damage. Max damage outside of inner ring decreased from 300 to 200. This is the ring where damage falloff happens, which still reduces the damage down to 15 at max range.



According to the developers not for his changes, “The PTR Doomfist changes are all about trying to give his enemies more opportunities to effectively fight back, and these changes are no exception. The Meteor Strike changes will make it harder to secure a “free” kill on heroes without mobility such as Zenyatta or Ana, while still preserving its max potential damage when aimed well or when combined with other abilities such as Graviton Surge or Sleep Dart.”

Overwatch is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Overwatch is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.