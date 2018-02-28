New Overwatch Leak Seems To Confirm Brigitte As Next Hero

We’ve stated quite a few times that between Torbjorn’s letter to his daughter and several other teasers that released both before and after the fact, that we are pretty sure Brigitte is the next hero that Blizzard keeps taunting. Now it looks like we may have just had confirmation her playable arrival in Overwatch, at least if this leak proves true.

A Tweet posted to the official Overwatch Japan account showed a file name with “Brigitte Tease #3” in the name slated for Monday. We did in fact get a huge teaser on Monday, so we at least know that part lines up. The Tweet has since been deleted by we do have a screenshot because the internet is forever:

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’ve had a few pretty major teasers this past week regarding a potential new hero joining the roster in Blizzard’s hit FPS Overwatch. One letter from Torbjorn strongly suggested that his daughter will play a big role in the shooter, whether as the hero herself or someone very closely tied to them. Before that, Blizzard dropped a “declassified” message showcasing one Emre Sarioglu. Needless to say, fans of the lore-heavy (despite having simple game mechanics) title are scrambling to put the pieces together before the big reveal.

Moira was actually revealed three months prior to her official debut in the Masquerade comic, and Orisa was revealed in plain site despite her character seemingly out of left field as well. It’s because of these sneaky patterns that fans can’t help but to think of some of the more off the wall theories.

When we first mentioned Brigitte as our possible hero from our team that might be a little too obsessed with this particular shooter, many said we were reporting a Red Herring. It’s looking more and more like that’s not the case BUT Blizzard has pulled off some major switch offs in the past. Remember Orisa? Everyone was convinced when arrival day came it would be Doomfist. Imagine the world’s surprise when it was a mild-speaking machine instead … and then Doomfist shortly after.

What we do know is that there are more teasers to come and they are arriving a much faster pace which means a potential reveal really soon. Stay tuned!