New Overwatch High-End Mercy Statue, “Heroes Never Die, for $175”

“Heroes never die, for a price” and that price is not too bad actually when you compare it to other high-end collectibles from the Blizzard line. Everyone’s favourite pocket healer from Blizzard’s Overwatch is the next hero to get the statue treatment and she is nothing short of glorious.

The translucence seen in the wingspan, the compassionate gaze, and that signature halo, this collectible is perfect for the healer in your life. Protect your healer, love your healer, give your healer that sweet, sweet loot.

According to Blizzard:

Measures 13.75″/34.925 cm (floor to head). Base is 12.75″/32.385 cm in diameter.

Artist Credits:

Dominic Qwek (Sculpt)

Taso Gionis (Sculpt)

Brian Fay (Mold & Cast)

Hai Phan (Model)

Kyle Rau (Weapon Model)

Mireya Romo-Bowen (Paint)

Laurel Austin (Art Direction- Paintmaster)

Arnold Tsang (Art Direction)

Blizzard Animation

Overwatch Development Team

Angela “Mercy” Ziegler has an incredible historical background and rich ties within Overwatch. Aside from giving Genji chocolates, she knows a thing or two about sacrifice. Interested in learning more, here’s her official story according to the developers that created her:

A guardian angel to those who come under her care, Dr. Angela Ziegler is a peerless healer, a brilliant scientist, and a staunch advocate for peace.

Ziegler rose to become the head of surgery at a prominent Swiss hospital before pioneering a breakthrough in the field of applied nanobiology that radically improved the treatment of life-threatening illnesses and injuries. It was this expertise that attracted the attention of Overwatch.

Because her parents had been taken by war, Ziegler was opposed to the organization’s militaristic approach to keeping global peace. Ultimately, she recognized that Overwatch offered her the opportunity to save lives on a much larger scale. As Overwatch’s head of medical research, Angela sought to leverage her work for healing in frontline crises. The result was the Valkyrie swift-response suit, which Ziegler herself piloted on many Overwatch missions.

Despite her contributions to Overwatch, she was often at odds with her superiors and the organization’s overarching aims. When Overwatch dissolved, Ziegler dedicated herself to helping those affected by war.

Though she spends most of her time caring for the broken and dispossessed in crisis areas around the world, Dr. Ziegler can be counted on to don her Valkyrie suit whenever innocents are imperiled.