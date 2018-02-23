Overwatch Cryptic Teaser Hints at Possible New Hero: Emre Sarioglu

Blizzard is back at it again with more teasers for their highly beloved FPS, Overwatch. Just last week, a job opening popped up for the popular shooter asking for a writer used to building stories, and backgrounds, from the ground up. Now Blizzard has updated their Twitter account with a cryptic teaser that we’ve seen in the past prior to an epic reveal.

Jeff Kaplan and the crew have promised more animated shorts, more comics, and more heroes, but with Moira still being relatively new we are definitely surprised to see the ball rolling so fast. That is, if the cryptic message is indeed about a new character. Less likely but no less wanted, a single-player mode to dive headfirst into the lore has been desired for a long time but as much as we’d like it, the below teaser doesn’t quite fit that bill:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The “Declassified” report talks about Operation White Dome that includes our favourite healer mom (Ana), the human shield (Reinhardt), the “I’m not a dwarf” engineer (Torbjorn), and a new name that we have yet to see: Private First Class Emre Sarioglu. The way this teaser is set up bares a very noticeably similarity to how Blizzard handled Orisa’s grand reveal, so if the pattern continues – it’s very possible that an animated short is on the horizon!

Not quite sold on the new hero bit? How about this: Early today the Game Director himself, “Papa” Kaplan, responded to one player’s inquiry about the mysterious new hero in the works dubbed ‘hero 27’. His response? “OK. Incoming. Brace for it …” In the same day, we get the tweet above. Coincidence? We think not!

Essentially, we’ve got our detective hats on because as frustrating as online games can be at times, Overwatch really does provide an incredibly experience despite its simplistic playstyle at first glance. Each hero has a vastly different fighting style, incredibly backstories all interwoven with an intricate past filled with war and grief. There’s a reason this game became a multimillion dollar industry in its first year of launch, we can’t wait to see more!