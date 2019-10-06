New Overwatch Novel Product Listing Surfaces Online

It seems like Blizzard Entertainment‘s hero shooter Overwatch might be moving into books in a serious way. A new product listing for a book called The Hero of Numbani would appear to be the first in a series of new Overwatch novels for teens and young adults from Scholastic. Or it could be an elaborate fake, but our money is on the former over the latter.

The book would appear to follow the young inventor and hero Efi Oladele as she creates Orisa, the robotic guardian of the African city of Numbani, to protect the people from the machinations of the villainous Doomfist. In general, it seems to follow established lore for the franchise with a few embellishments and expansions here and there.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If real, The Hero of Numbani is currently scheduled to release on May 5, 2020, though that may just be a placeholder date, which is common. Here’s the full product listing’s description as it currently appears on Amazon:

“In the technologically advanced African city of Numbani, in the not-so-distant future, humans live in harmony with humanoid robots known as omnics. But when a terrorist tries to shatter that unity, a hero named Efi Oladele rises!

“Efi has been making robots since she was little-machines to better her community and improve people’s lives. But after she witnesses Doomfist’s catastrophic attack on the city’s OR15 security bots, Efi feels the call to build something greater: a true guardian of Numbani.

“While Doomfist sows discord between humans and omnics, Efi engineers an intelligent and compassionate robot, Orisa, named after the powerful spirits who guide her people. Orisa has a lot to learn before she’s ready to defeat Doomfist, but Efi has some learning to do, too, especially when it comes to building-and being-a hero. With Doomfist rallying his forces, and the military powerless to stop him, can Efi mold Orisa into the hero of Numbani before it’s too late?

“This action-packed novel features the fan-favorite characters Efi, Orisa, Doomfist, and Lúcio in an all-new, original story straight from the minds of the Overwatch game team and critically acclaimed author Nicky Drayden!”

What do you think of the new Overwatch novel? Is this just the beginning of a new line of novels, or somehow not a real thing? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Overwatch is scheduled to release for Nintendo Switch on October 15th. It is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.

[H/T Polygon]