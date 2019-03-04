‘Overwatch’ PTR Update Possibly Teases New Map

The Overwatch team has had a busy start to 2019 with the release of a new map, hero, and the beginning of a new Overwatch League season. That said, a recent update to the Public Test Realm (PTR) might have dropped a hint to another new map that could be on the way.

While the update may have focused on the new combat medic Baptiste as well as some hefty hero balance changes, a small detail added to the offensive spawn room in Numbani hints at a possible Havana map in the future for Overwatch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Inside of the terminal that acts as a spawn room, the four posters on the wall show off different maps that are featured in Overwatch. The current iteration shows King’s Row, Volskaya, Temple of Anubis, and Hanamura. However, while in the PTR, the Temple of Anubis poster is replaced with one that reads “Viva Cuba, Havana.” Check it out:

The reason why this might be hinting at a new map is because Baptiste was part of the Caribbean Coalition’s special ops. Seeing as Cuba is in the Caribbean, it’s definitely possible that we could be seeing a Havana map introduced in the relatively near future.

Another theory is that this year’s Archives event could be focused in Havana, and with Baptiste making his way to the game, it would be perfect timing to dive even further into what the harmacist is all about. This wouldn’t be the first time a new map arrived with an Archives event, as last year’s added Rialto to the game.

It’s no secret that the Overwatch devs love hiding little hints within the game, and if this recent change is correct, we just might be taking a trip to Cuba soon.

Overwatch is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about all of this? Will we be seeing a Havana map added to Overwatch in the near future? Will it be the focus of the next Archives event? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!