Overwatch Devs Discuss Potential Sequel

We’ve said it before, but we’re with the majority of the community – including the developers themselves – that are absolutely floored by the amount of success Blizzard has seen with their FPS title Overwatch. When the game was first announced, many had their doubts considering that wasn’t the genre Blizzard was known for but they surprised everyone when it skyrocketed to the top of the charts for its memorable heroes and addictive play style. Within its first year, it even became a multi-million dollar franchise! Because of that, it’s understandable that many are wondering about a potential sequel – but if you’re waiting on that news, you’re going to have to wait a little longer.

One of the aspects of Overwatch that keeps it going so strong is that almost every month since launch, there’s something new going on. Whether it be a new tie-in comic, an animated short, or teasers of a new map/hero – there’s always something going on. Pair that with the constant rotation of new events with even more rewards to earn, and it’s easy to see why players just can’t seem to quit this online game. While the constant devotion is admirable, it is also the reason that Blizzard has stated they aren’t going to be working on a sequel any time soon. And you know what? We’re OK with that because there is still so much to explore with the current roster of heroes and their intricate past with Blackwatch.

Assistant Game Director Aaron Keller and Senior Game Producer Matthew Hawley sat down with our sister site over at GameSpot to discuss what the future holds for their wildly popular FPS:

“I think at the core sitting here at the two-year anniversary, we’ve had a wildly successful 6v6 shooter game which has blown us away with how the community has responded to it. We dip our toes into different areas here and there with the Archives event and Junkenstein. But I think our focus is really on keeping the community engaged with the 6v6 shooter that we have on the live service,” admitted Keller – and that makes sense!

Hawley also chimed in, backing up what Keller said by adding, “What people might not realize is the team now is significantly bigger than what it was when we shipped the game, and we have put all of that into working on the live game and the new maps, heroes, and events like Anniversary. At least for the time being, [supporting Overwatch] is our focus right now, and we’re excited to work on this game.”

Bottom line is there is still quite a lot left to explore with the current game, and Blizzard is committed to fleshing it out thoroughly before moving on. And that’s just one of the main reasons why we love this team so much!