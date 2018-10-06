‘Overwatch’: This Symmetra Cosplay Is the Best We’ve Ever Seen

Symmetra is one of those heroes in Blizzard’s Overwatch that has seen a massive amount of changes since launch, including the studio moving her out of the Support class entirely! She’s a tricky one to master but once done, a player can completely dominate with her as their main. What better way to show our appreciation for such an amazing cosplay than with this incredible cosplay?

The cosplayer in question goes by the name ‘Miss Lunar Crow’ and she’s definitely a hardcore lover of all things Blizzard. She’s no stranger to Overwatch cosplays either, but we’ve got to admit – we’re absolutely smitten with her Symmetra design:

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can even see her in action while creating this epic cosplay with the video below:

Needless to say, we’re absolutely impressed! You can check out even more of her creative cosplays over on her Instagram right here where she also brought both Ana and Pharah to life as well!

You can contact the author of this story over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy.