‘Overwatch’: This Symmetra Cosplay Is the Best We’ve Ever Seen

Symmetra is one of those heroes in Blizzard’s Overwatch that has seen a massive amount of changes since launch, including the studio moving her out of the Support class entirely! She’s a tricky one to master but once done, a player can completely dominate with her as their main. What better way to show our appreciation for such an amazing cosplay than with this incredible cosplay?
I’ve been inactive because I am transitioning to permanently moving to Vancouver ♥️ love ya guys! Thanks for the awesome years of cosplaying! I will not stop cosplaying but this move is a huge deal for me! Things are going to get better from here, and I’ve already bought tickets Sakura Con and AX!! I cannot wait to go to more US cons! Tell which ones I should consider! #cosplay #symmetra #symmetracosplay #overwatch #overwatchcosplay
The cosplayer in question goes by the name ‘Miss Lunar Crow’ and she’s definitely a hardcore lover of all things Blizzard. She’s no stranger to Overwatch cosplays either, but we’ve got to admit – we’re absolutely smitten with her Symmetra design:
I’ve launched my Patreon! For only $5 a month, get in-depth tutorials for all cosplays I create! This month’s content is Overwatch: Get tutorials on Symmetra and Captain Ana! Thank you for considering your pledge at patreon.com/misslunarcrow! (Clickable link in the description)
You can even see her in action while creating this epic cosplay with the video below:
A time lapse video of painting my Symmetra photon projector on my Twitch stream! The photon projector was made out of pink insulation foam and black #worbla #thermoplastic. I installed LEDs into it and painted it with simple acrylic paints. This is what you can expect on my cosplay live streams – it’s usually a hangout session and a great time to ask me questions about my cosplay! Hope to see you in my chat sometime… stream link on my IG profile bio! 📷 (beginning of vid)@bklemz 📷 (end of vid) @hanamaru.photography #cosplay #cosplayprogress #overwatch #overwatchcosplay #symmetra #symmetracosplay #twitch #streamer
O man I found this Play of the Game generator! So cool lol! I wanna do an Overwatch feature of people’s Overwatch cosplays on Facebook… If you have any Overwatch cosplays with professional quality pictures let me know, or point me to the way of other Overwatch cosplayers! So neat!! Bonus points if the pose is an actual PotG pose, like mine on the pic! 📷@hanamaru.photography #cosplay #cosplayideas #overwatch #symmetracosplay #symmetra #overwatchcosplay
Needless to say, we’re absolutely impressed! You can check out even more of her creative cosplays over on her Instagram right here where she also brought both Ana and Pharah to life as well!
