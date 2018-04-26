This Fan Video Mashes Up Overwatch and Team Fortress 2 Nicely

When someone puts together a mash-up of two of their favorite things, it can pretty much go one of two ways — it’s either mind-blowing, or it misses the mark. Fortunately, a YouTube team by the name of The Winglet has managed to hit its latest creation out of the part.

The video, which you can see above, ties together the antics of Valve’s PC hit Team Fortress 2 with the amazing multiplayer of Overwatch — and it’s a sight to behold.

The video begins with a few Team Fortress 2 combatants preparing for their team, setting up defensive perimeters and weapons. But then the Overwatch squad makes their way into the battlefield, and it’s a thing of beauty, with both teams fighting against one another. In fact, watching Genji knock away a few grenades like tennis balls is really something.

The battle goes on for about seven or so minutes, so there are a number of “dream scenarios” to check out, including Widowmaker pitted against a rival sniper; Bastion taking on a Team Fortress 2 heavy (kind of); Soldier 76 doing his thing (up to a point); and so many more.

In fact, the video as a whole is pretty well polished throughout, almost looking like something that could’ve been produced by Valve to promote a crossover game (which, by the way, we wish was happening — though it’s obviously not).

Also, can we talk about how great Mei is in this little short? We see a number of Team Fortress 2 cast members frozen solid, with our cold heroine playing around with someone — only for someone to get a jump on them. Oh, yeah, and then Tracer shows up, and it’s awesome stuff, especially when she goes and reverses time.

The video is a little bit on the bloody side, but it’s a good watch, especially if you’re a fan of either game (or better yet, both). On top of that, we have to admit, it ends with a little surprise that you probably don’t see coming, a love story. Yes, a love story.

Again, you can watch the whole video above — and prepare for shenanigans!

Overwatch is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. And you can play Team Fortress 2 on PC, or on Xbox 360/Xbox One as part of The Orange Box compilation.