‘Overwatch’ Winter Event 2018: Every New Skin, Emote, Spray, and More

The Overwatch Winter Wonderland event is here which means new festive skins for your mains and holiday spirit for all! For those like me that just have to have the latest and greatest in aesthetic appeal, check out the video above to see all of the new skins, sprays, emotes, and even a special victory screen for our beloved Hammond.

Whether you love those healing vibes with Lucio, or want to give the assassin Widowmaker a little more of a playful edge, the latest batch of skins are too incredible not to share. Plus, have you seen that Krampus Junkrat!? He’s so ugly, he’s perfect.

From festive map additions, to new sprays, to even the return of the Mei Snowball Offensive, here’s what’s new in the world of Overwatch for a limited time! According to Blizzard, “Overwatch is getting into the holiday spirit for the next three weeks! Expand your collection and enjoy two winter brawls: Yeti Hunter and Mei’s Snowball Offensive. Visit Blizzard World to watch the snow fall, admire its twinkling nighttime lights, and savor the sight of confectionary-inspired décor.

“Of course, we have new presents for you to unwrap from our Winter Loot Boxes! Unlock new seasonal items—including legendary skins like Krampus Junkrat, Sugar Plum Fairy Mercy, Figure Skater Symmetra, and more. Shine as the star of the match with Wrecking Ball’s Festive highlight intro, “awww” at Torbjörn’s My Babies emote, or deck the halls with Genji’s Paper Stars. And, in case you missed a Winter Wonderland item during last year’s event, we’re bringing them back at a discount! You can see a sample of what’s in this year’s Winter Loot Box below, or check out the full contents in-game in the Hero Gallery.”

Personally, the 6-player brawl in Yeti Hunter is my favorite. A team goes up against another player, one who plays the Yeti. The Yeti must gather meat to unlock his Primal Rage, which makes him near-unstoppable. Players going up against him my try to survive, but it’s definitely a tough character to beat!

The Snowball Offensive event is also fun, if not a little silly. It also gives Mei the respect she gosh darn deserves! According to the studio, “In this brawl, Mei’s Endothermic Blaster has been modified to fire a single, super-powered snowball. Taking down an enemy only requires one hit, but a miss can be costly. Once your weapon is empty search for the nearest snow pile to reload. When the battle starts to heat up, you can activate Mei’s Ultimate, which turns her blaster into an automatic snowball launcher, allowing you to fire continuously as your enemies scatter.”

The Winter Wonderland event is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. But hurry! The new event only runs until January 2nd!

