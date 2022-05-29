Pac-Man Museum+ Apparently Broken on Xbox Game Pass

Pac-Man Museum+ released on multiple platforms on Friday, including Xbox Game Pass. A lot of subscribers were excited by the prospect of playing classic Pac-Man arcade games as part of their subscription, but it seems the game is suffering from a number of technical issues at the moment. Across social media, many Xbox users have reported problems with the collection on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Apparently, players have been experiencing issues with input lag, the game's achievements, and struggles to get the game to boot up at all after the developer and publisher logos appear.

At this time, the problems seem to be confined to the Xbox versions. I am currently working on a review for the Nintendo Switch version of Pac-Man Museum+, and have yet to uncover any issues with lag or difficulty booting the game up. Hopefully, Bandai Namco will take notice of these problems and make some adjustments to the Xbox versions of the game, but for now, players might just have to settle for something else on Game Pass!

