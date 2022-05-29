Pac-Man Museum+ Apparently Broken on Xbox Game Pass
Pac-Man Museum+ released on multiple platforms on Friday, including Xbox Game Pass. A lot of subscribers were excited by the prospect of playing classic Pac-Man arcade games as part of their subscription, but it seems the game is suffering from a number of technical issues at the moment. Across social media, many Xbox users have reported problems with the collection on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Apparently, players have been experiencing issues with input lag, the game's achievements, and struggles to get the game to boot up at all after the developer and publisher logos appear.
At this time, the problems seem to be confined to the Xbox versions. I am currently working on a review for the Nintendo Switch version of Pac-Man Museum+, and have yet to uncover any issues with lag or difficulty booting the game up. Hopefully, Bandai Namco will take notice of these problems and make some adjustments to the Xbox versions of the game, but for now, players might just have to settle for something else on Game Pass!
Some players have encountered input lag...
I tried the Pacman Museum+ on Gamepass and OH boy are there issues (the biggest being) INPUT LAG IS HORRIBLE on Xbox Tried to get some distance into Pac Mania but got no luck and don't even want to try the other games until a patch that addresses the issue drops 😡— Shane Teenshade43 (@firestar12109) May 28, 2022
...and many are frustrated with the game's achievements.
im just wondering does pac man museum plus have achievements they still not live Xbox you need fix this— Jason Davis (@JasonDa43391603) May 28, 2022
Some have reached out to Xbox for help.
Achievements for Pac-Man Museum+ are still busted on Xbox Series X. @XboxSupport is there any word on this getting fixed?— CapmTrevo🥥 (@CapmTrevo) May 29, 2022
Other users are just getting a blank screen!
Black screen on Pac-Man museum+ makes game unplayable at start-up... I can't report or even record on Xbox because it seems the game isn't recognized. I can play on cloud but I want to install on console (series s). @WorkWombatman @XboxSupport #xbox #help— rudeworld (@rudewood5) May 28, 2022
The issue seems to exist on all Xbox platforms.
Long shot, but does anyone know if there's a solution for Pac-Man Museum+ on Xbox getting stuck at a black screen after the initial logo screens? It does this on both my Series S and my old Xbox One. @XboxSupport @BandaiNamcoUS @NOWPRO #PACMAN #pacmanmuseumplus— Meat Beagle Films (@MeatBeagleFilms) May 28, 2022
Deleting the game doesn't seem to make any difference.
PAC-man museum plus is broken on xbox one it crashes after logos what do I do I’ve re-installed it and still crashes— Willy (@djwillyshowpink) May 29, 2022
The issue seems pretty prominent.
Pac-Man museum+ has a black screen when loading on series S... @XboxSupport #help— rudeworld (@rudewood5) May 27, 2022
It's a sad day for Pac-fans.
Pac-Man Museum + is not very good, at least on Xbox. 🫤— Jurge Cruz-Alvarez (@jcruzalvarez26) May 28, 2022