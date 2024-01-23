Palworld Xbox Updates Fix Black Screen Issue and More

Palworld has been gotten off to a tremendous start already, but with that success came the quick realization that the two different versions of the game -- the Steam version and the one offered by Microsoft on PCs and Xbox -- were not the same. The Xbox version had noticeable differences compared to the Steam version with bugs causing issues on startup among other problems. Thankfully, Palworld creators Pocket Pair released some Xbox updates overnight that should've taken care of some of the problems players were facing, though there are still more to fix.

That's the good news, but unfortunately, we don't really have a comprehensive set of Palworld Xbox patch notes to show everything that changed on that platform. Rather, the official Palworld account tweeted out a couple of lines of text to server as the Xbox patch notes that detailed some of the fixes with another tweet later offering a bit more.

Palworld Xbox Patch Notes

The first of the Palworld Xbox updates was released Monday night with that update focused primarily on bugs with special attention paid to the in-game sound. After that update was released, people chimed in within the comments to say that they definitely noticed a difference in the game's sound effects.

"Numerous bugs have been fixed, including sound issues," the sole line of Xbox patch notes from that tweet said.

Following up that tweet was another that said there were still some Xbox issues being tracked including the problem where people get a black screen at launch and can't progress past that. That problem is not exclusive to the Xbox version and has been affecting Steam, too, but another update released afterwards for the Xbox version supposedly took care of that problem. That fix and some for the Windows PC version were detailed in another tweet posted on Tuesday morning that included the following patch notes:

Xbox

When starting the game app, it goes black and cannot proceed further.

Microsoft Store PC version

When starting the game app, it goes black and cannot proceed further.

Controller is not recognized

Key guide display is not displayed correctly

Exit game button is not implemented

Again, these changes are more or less just some lines about major issues that have been fixed as opposed to a full set of PC and Xbox patch notes since they probably don't encompass everything that's changed, so hopefully in the future, we'll get patch notes that go into greater detail. It's also unclear right now if the Xbox version is on par with the Steam release after these updates or if more are needed to achieve parity between the platforms. More candid posts about the state of the game have been shared on the game's Discord channel, so insights may be offered there between these more official posts about updates.

These patches for the Xbox and Microsoft PC versions of the game -- and by extension, the Xbox Game Pass versions -- have not addressed, however, the lack of dedicated servers on for those versions of Palworld. Pocket Pair's previous communications about that matter reminded players that this was a more complicated issue than anything a simple update could fix and suggested that discussions were ongoing with Microsoft.