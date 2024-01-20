Palworld Trick Sends Players Flying Into the Air

Palworld has barely been out for a day, and already, Palworld players are coming up with crafty mechanics to build, catch, and navigate the world easier. Some of those tricks are more helpful than others, but one that's already got plenty of practical applications has surfaced online with players showing the very literal ups and downs of it. It's been called the "Super Jump" and the "Pal Jump" so far, but whatever you want to call it, it's a quick way to send yourself flying into the air to move around parts of the map quickly.

The best part about this Palworld Super Jump trick is that pretty much anyone can do it so long as you have a Pal Sphere or two. If you can catch a Pal out in the wild, you can get a free ride up in the air, too.

How to Do the Palworld Super Jump

Players shared clips of themselves doing this Palworld Super Jump on social media, and after seeing it done once, you should be able to recreate it pretty easily yourself in-game. To send yourself flying up into the air, all you have to do is catch a Pal somewhere out in the open so that you've got room to soar. While the Pal Sphere is catching the Pal, mantle on top of it to make it so that you're standing on the floating Pal Sphere while it finishes the catching animation. If the catch is successful, you'll be launched into the air at the end of the process.

Twitter user Sondre Vevle was one Palworld player who showed off this Super Jump trick.

Did you know that you can do a super jump in #Palworld ? It's pretty cool. pic.twitter.com/fIoMBEbca3 — Sondre Vevle (@s_vevle) January 19, 2024

If you've ever played a game where exploration is key, the practical applications of a Super Jump in Palworld should be pretty obvious. It's not like it takes an exceptionally long time to move around the map in Palworld as it is, but some of the places players have to explore require a level of verticality, so this Super Jump trick allows you to expedite that exploration and get around having to climb anything.

Of course, there are downsides to the Palworld trick, too. Gliders are part of Palworld and work like ones you'd see in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom or other similar games, and if you're going to do this trick, you'll want to make sure you've got one handy. If not, you'll end up like Redditor cptjimmy42 who wasn't as prepared for the Super Jump.

Palworld is out now on Xbox and PC platforms and is also on Xbox Game Pass. It's been a huge success so far by player numbers and sales alone, and it's only the first weekend that the game's been out.