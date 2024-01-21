Palworld Developer Addresses Xbox Issues, Update Incoming

The developer of Palworld has addressed the many issues the Xbox version of the game is facing. In case you missed it, one of the biggest games of 2024 so far snuck up on just about everyone earlier this week. A new game called Palworld has been exploding in popularity out of nowhere. The game was shown off at a couple of major gaming events, but outside of those initial reveals, it didn't seem to stick around in the zeitgeist. Now that it's finally here, however, it's a huge hit. Palworld is more or less a knock-off of Pokemon, allowing players to explore a vast open world with their friends and capture creatures known as Pals. However, instead of having abilities like lightening or what have you, they have big guns. Cute creatures with big guns is always a great pairing. Within just a couple of days of its release, Palworld has already sold 3 million copies and is likely only going to sell more as word gets around about it.

Sadly, Palworld is facing some issues on Xbox. Players have noticed black screens, login errors, and reported various error messages that are holding the game back. While some people can get in, it is causing a lot of frustrations for those who can't. Palworld community manager Bucky chimed in on the game's Discord and noted that they're aware of the issues and have submitted a patch to Xbox. Unfortunately, the patch must get through the certification process and they're not sure how long that may take.

"Currently, we have submitted a patch for Xbox that addresses some of the issues that have been reported," said Bucky. "However the patch can not be issued until it passes the Microsoft certification process. We haven't received any word about the status of this yet, but we have been trying to get in touch so we can expedite the process. As soon as we know more, we will share it with you immediately. We're sorry about this frustrating situation!"

Hopefully this won't take too long, but you can join the game's Discord if you want to be kept up on moment to moment updates. Ideally this will only take a couple of days at most, but maybe the process will be expediated given the game's immense popularity and how it's an Xbox Game Pass title.