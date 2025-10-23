Path of Exile’s First-Ever Sequel League Adds Revamped Breach Mechanics, Bloodline Ascendancies, & More

Even with its sequel, Path of Exile 2, available in early access, gamers can’t get enough of Grinding Gear Games’ original Path of Exile. And the developer certainly isn’t abandoning the ARPG any time soon, with frequent content updates adding new leagues and new permanent content. Today, GGG officially unveiled the next major update for Path of Exile. Patch 3.27 will be called Keepers of the Flame, and it’s one that players will not want to miss.

During a GGG livestream on October 23rd, fans finally got an in-depth look at the new Path of Exile: Keepers of the Flame update. And this league is something new for the game, as its first-ever true sequel to a previously released league. The Breach league came to PoE back in 2016, and now GGG is continuing the story of the Breach in this new sequel update. That means revisiting the breach mechanic with some new twists, adding new bosses, and much more. Let’s dig into the details.

Image courtesy of Grinding Gear Games

This major update will give players plenty to do in Path of Exile. It returns to the fan-favorite Breach league with new layers for players to explore. That means more in-depth lore, some new terrifying bosses, and new mechanics. But at its core, the Breach remains what fans love – slaying a ton of monsters to seal those breaches.

When the 3.27 update drops, players will encounter Ailith, leader of the Keepers of the Flame. With her help, you will work to stop the hiveborn from taking over Wraeclast. That means purging hives with Ailith’s sacred Flame, introducing some new layers to the Breach mechanic. The monsters are tougher, and you’ve got to keep Ailith safe long enough for her to fire off that Flame. There will also be a new UI to help you track your progress towards the goal of sealing the breaches. You’ll also navigate terrifying new Breach hives, mazes that hide Breach Lords at their core.

Along with the revamped Breach mechanic, this update will add 10 new Bloodline Class Ascendancies. These will be gained alongside your existing Ascendancy, and are a new permanent feature that will stick around even after the league concludes. Players can unlock these options by tackling past league bosses, which each offers a specific new power for you to absorb and grow.

Another new way to beef up your character comes via the Genesis tree. This growing mutant horror offers various currency, equipment, and graft upgrades that you will grow by collecting Graftblood from enemies in the hive. You can influence the final item product through a network of branches, all unlocked with Graftblood. And the Genesis tree comes with a new Foulborn modifier for uniques, further adding to the options for crafting a powerful and versatile build.

Image courtesy of Grinding Gear Games

Of course, we’ll also have access to new skills and support gems when this league begins. New Kinetic abilities like Kinetic Rain and Kinetic instability will send shockwaves through the battlefield with powerful AoE potential. There’s also some impressive thunderstorm effects, including a new bow attack and a living lightning ability. In all, the new skills, support gems, and Genesis tree will add a lot of ways for players to experiment with their build during this Path of Exile league.

Along with all of this new content, a popular Path of Exile 2 feature is also coming to Path of Exile with this update. Asynchronous trade will be available as a new option alongside existing trade mechanisms. By visiting Faustus after reaching Act 6, you will be able to set up items for sale via a new Merchants tab. Faustus will take a cut of the gold earned, of course, but this is still an exciting new option for offloading and buying new items.

Finally, we’ve got some quality of life updates packed in as well. These features will be permanent additions to the game, adding some changes to improve the overall Path of Exile experience. Highlights for QoL this time around include Heist Rogues starting at maximum level to reduce the grind for Heists. Players can also turn creatures into items right from the Bestiary, entirely for free, and mass identify items in every town and hideout without needing Scrolls of Wisdom.

Path of Exile: Keepers of the Flame will release on October 23rd at 3 PM EDT / 12 PM PDT. Path of Exile is free-to-play and is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

