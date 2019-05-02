Paula Abdul Hitting Julianne Hough With A Hat Is Drawing Comparisons To Mortal Kombat

Last night during the Billboard Music Awards 2019, Paula Abdul put on an impressive performance that accidentally paid homage to Mortal Kombat. More specifically, while walking and dancing through the audience, Abdul at one point sees Julianne Hough and throws her fancy hat at her the way Kung Lao throws his hat at his opponents: with some velocity and aiming for the neck. As a result, the moment has been clipped into a gif and gone viral, which should be expected when Paula Abdul breaks out a Mortal Kombat move during the Billboard Music Awards.

Of course, the hat throwing probably had nothing to do with Mortal Kombat and Abdul probably wasn’t trying to throw it that hard or that high, but sometimes your inner Kung Lao just manifests and there’s nothing you can do about it.

Paula Abdul really threw that hat at Julianne Hough like she was Kung Lao in Mortal Kombat. #BBMAs2019 pic.twitter.com/jHcrzHDJka — Felix Radio📻 (@FelixRadio) May 2, 2019

Paula Abdul plays Mortal Kombat and she mains Kung Lao. — ∇ILΣ 💀 (@Vileself) May 2, 2019

Lucky Paula didn’t have Mortal Kombat’ Kung Lao hat…yikes 😬 pic.twitter.com/AutAsyfRXK — 🔥🌍 GNARLED PLANET 🌎🔥 (@GNARLEDPLANET) May 2, 2019

After the show, Hough tweeted out a picture of herself wearing a makeshift neck brace, noting it was an honor to take that hat to the neck.

OMG IM PEEING MY PANTS!!!!! You know it was with love 🤣🤣🤣 xoP https://t.co/T3jin4Z6lE — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) May 2, 2019

Mortal Kombat’s most recent installment, Mortal Kombat 11, is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, it doesn’t feature Paula Abdul, but it does have Kung Lao and his hat.

For more news, media, and information on the critically-acclaimed and best-selling Mortal Kombat game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.

