Payday 2 On Nintendo Switch Will Only Launch With Some Content, But Will Be Updated Through 2018

Starbreeze Studios has been building some huge buzz with its Nintendo Switch port of Payday 2, promising to bring all the thrilling bank-robbing action of the original game to the system. That said, however, you won’t quite get all the heists that you’re looking for once the game releases later this month.

While speaking with Polygon, the publisher noted that when the Switch version launches, it’ll only be updated to a certain point. The full original game will still be there, and obviously supported with multiplayer, so players won’t be, ahem, robbed of the experience.

That said, though, it won’t be updated with all its downloadable content right off the bat. The game will be based on an older version, having content “up to and including the Most Wanted update, which is equivalent to the content released through mid-2017 on PC.” That may anger some gamers looking forward to the newer add-ons on Switch, which won’t be there right away.

But they are still coming. Starbreeze noted that the reason they went with an older version so that it could release the game for Switch in such an early timeframe, in time for the fifth anniversary of the series. The studio “had to go with the content ported and available at the time of console submission” in order to meet this timeframe.

Not to worry, Switch owners. You will get the content to make the game complete, as Starbreeze has noted that Payday 2 will get “future content updates” that will eventually catch everything up by the end of the year, if not sooner. A timeframe wasn’t given on these updates, as the publisher is working on getting Payday ready for release. But hopefully, we’ll hear something about it after the game releases.

This might be a slight frustration for some players, but relax, you’re not being held up. There will still be a lot to do within the game as everything gets caught up, Starbreeze assures — along with its signature multiplayer. We’ll notify you once it provides a more clear update on content.

Payday 2 will release on Nintendo Switch on February 27.