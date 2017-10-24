PDP’s Nintendo Switch Light-Up Dock Will Illuminate Your Gaming Room

Let's say you've got a Nintendo Switch and want to find the right way to show it off. Sure, you've got the custom JoyCon controllers that you wanted, but what about the dock? Well, up until this point, you didn't really have that many choices that were fashionable. However, PDP is looking to change that this holiday season.

The company is introducing a Nintendo Switch Light Up Dock Shield, which serves to both charge your system while it's in dock mode, while at the same time providing a bit of décor to go along with it – in this case, a light-up panel that features one of two different designs, based on popular Nintendo properties.

Set to release on November 10th for the low price of $19.99, the dock features a custom LED light show with two different designs, including the light-up icon from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and a cityscape from Super Mario Odyssey that also features the game's logo. The dock features 17 different color and effect settings that you can customize into your own special glowing display – making it perfect to look at, even while you're playing games at home.

The dock comes with an electronic base that holds the dock and connects it via USB, while also having two acrylic framing panels with officially licensed Nintendo artwork. In fact, the dock itself is licensed by the publisher, so you know it'll do some good while looking pretty damn fantastic.

You can pre-order the dock here at Amazon, and check out both of the designs above and make a choice in terms of which one will suit you better. That Zelda one is really nice, but you can't deny that the Super Mario Odyssey one will really get you in the mood to play that particular game, so you can't really go wrong.

Hopefully, we'll see PDP offer a few more design choices in the future. What we wouldn't give for a cool Metroid-inspired dock display. Or, for that matter, something that revolves around Super Smash Bros. We could obviously see those in a future product, though. Fingers crossed.