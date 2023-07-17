Persona 1 and 2 Remakes Reportedly Desired by Atlus

It sounds like Japanese developer Atlus has a great interest in remaking the first two installments in its popular Persona series. Currently, Atlus is in the process of remaking the third Persona entry in the form of Persona 3 Reload, which is set to launch early in 2024. And although no other remakes are currently known about, Atlus is said to be hoping to return to the first two entries in the franchise at some point down the road.

According to a Persona leaker by the name of @MbKKssTBhz5 on Twitter, Atlus wants to go back and remake both Persona 1 and Persona 2 in the future. At this point in time, Persona 3 Reload is said to be the only such remake that Atlus is developing internally. If this new version of Persona 3 happens to be a success, though, it seems feasible that Atlus could then opt to go back and remake the entries that preceded P3.

“Atlus and Sega are experimenting with many remake ideas for different franchises,” the insider shared. “But there is nothing in end production like [Persona 3 Reload] right now. Atlus really wants to make a [Persona 1 and Persona 2] remake.”

Perhaps more than any other entries in the Persona series, Persona 1 and Persona 2 are the installments most in need of being remade. Compared to the modern entries (which are considered to be Persona 3, Persona 4, and Persona 5) P1 and P2 are both quite dated at this point in terms of visuals and gameplay mechanics. Not to mention, the Persona series around the globe has really only become popular in the wake of P3, P4, and P5. As such, to bring back Persona 1 and 2 on modern platforms would surely introduce these games to a wide variety of people who never experienced them over 20 years ago when they were first released.

How would you feel about Atlus potentially choosing to remake Persona 1 and Persona 2? And how many Persona games do you think we'll be getting from Atlus in the years ahead?