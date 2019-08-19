Persona 5 Royal Release Window Announced

Today — at the “Atlus Art Exhibit 2019: Persona 5 Royal and Catherine: Full Body Showcase” at Gallery Nuclear in Alhambra, California — announced that the former game will release in the west via the PlayStation 4 sometime next spring. As you will know, we knew the title was coming west in 2020, but this is the first time Atlus has narrowed the release window. Meanwhile, if you’re in Japan, then the game is still arriving on October 31.

To accompany the news, Atlus has also revealed a brand-new trailer, which doesn’t come packing much, but does show off the new heroine, Kasumi. You can check it out for yourself at the top of the article.

For those that don’t know: Persona 5 Royal is an enhanced edition of Persona 5 that comes with a metric on of new content that will expand the 100-hour experience with new areas, characters, things to do, and much more.

“Persona 5 is reborn with countless new additional elements,” writes Atlus of the title. “The student life is further enhanced with the previously untold third school semester. A new character that is the key to approaching the depths appears. And new strong enemies as well…”

The most notable addition in this slew of content is the aforementioned new character, Kasumi Yoshizawa, who is voiced by Sora Amamiya.

“A beautiful girl who transfers to Shujin Academy the same year the protagonist moves to Tokyo,” reads an official character description. “She has made outstanding achievements as a rhythmic gymnast since middle school, and Shujin Academy has great expectations for her future. She seems to admire the protagonist, but rejects the Phantom Thieves…? Whether she is an enemy or ally remains to be seen.”

Persona 5 is currently available on PS4 and PS3. Released in 2016, it’s widely considered one of the best games of this generation, and perhaps one of the best RPGs of all-time. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of the game coming to any other platforms. However, there was previously a rumor claiming that it’s coming to Nintendo Switch this year. Unfortunately for Nintendo Switch owners, this is looking increasingly unlikely.