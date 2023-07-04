Persona 5 Tactica Fans Think They've Spotted a New Character

Persona 5 Tactica was announced back during the Summer Game Fest as part of the Xbox Games Showcase. It was revealed alongside the Persona 3 remake, which means Xbox was able to secure two massive announcements from Atlus after years of those announcements going to Sony. Today, Atus gave fans another look at Persona 5 Tactica as part of the Anime Expox, showing off more in-depth looks at Joker, Morgana, and Erina. However, at least one fan thinks they were able to spot a fourth character hanging out at the edges of the new trailer.

The theory was first spotted by GameRant, who shared a tweet from YouTuber ScrambledFaz. They dug into the trailer and noticed that there was a fourth character in the party at one point named Toshiro. You can see his character portrait next to Erina in one shot and he is named in a bit of quest text on another screen. Not only that but you can also see him just above the text on the main logo on the official Atlus site.

You can see the new character Toshiro? for a few seconds in this Persona 5 Tactica trailer https://t.co/jidVGFGlj4 pic.twitter.com/uyludrfkw4 — Faz (@ScrambledFaz) July 3, 2023

It's not clear exactly who Toshiro is at this point, but since he's on the main logo, it seems likely that he'll play a relatively major role in the plot. Some fans in the replies to ScrambledFaz's tweet are guessing that he might be part of Erina's crew, potentially her butler given his attire in the screenshots. That said, you'll want to take that portion of the info with a hefty grain of salt. Toshiro definitely exists in Persona 5 Tactica, but no one knows what he's actually doing there until Atlus makes it official.

Fortunately, we probably don't have to wait much longer. Persona 5 Tactica is coming to PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms on November 17. That's only a few months away, so Atlus is probably going to start ramping up the hype train for Persona 5 Tactica very soon. This new trailer is just the beginning of more character reveals and announcements as we move closer and closer to the launch date.