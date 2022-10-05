Persona 5 Royal Card Game Announced

Pandasaurus Games has announced they are making a card game based on Persona 5 Royal. The upcoming cooperative card game will be designed by Emerson Matsuuchi (Century: Eastern Wonders and Foundations of Rome) and will be released in October 2023. The game will be a cooperative card-based strategy game in which players take on the roles of the Phantom Thieves. Additional details about the game are currently not available.

Nathan McNair, co-owner of Pandasaurus, said in a press release. "As a diehard fan of Persona 5 Royal – I cannot wait to bring the Palaces, Velvet Room and world of Persona 5 Royal onto tabletops everywhere in 2023."

Persona 5 Royal is an expanded version of Persona 5, the most popular to date of the Persona franchise of game. The game involves a high schooler who discovers he has the power to influence the subconscious by entering the Metaverse. As the game progresses, the high schooler (who goes by the pseudonym Joker) recruits more members to his Phantom Thieves of Heart and uncovers a conspiracy involving those who would use the Metaverse to harm others. Persona 5 Royal added an additional character and plot line to the game, along with some slightly tweaked gameplay.

This marks the first tabletop game adaptation of Persona 5 Royal. The game has had several spin-offs – including Persona 5 Strikers – an anime series, and several crossovers with other game franchises. Joker was also one of the first DLC characters to appear in the most recent Super Smash Bros. games.

Expect to hear more details about the Persona 5 Royal: The Card game later this year.

