Persona 6 Reveal Seemingly Teased by Insider

It seems like Persona 6 could be revealed sooner than expected if a new tease from one insider is to be believed. To kick off 2023, Atlus informed fans that it will have a number of announcements to make over the course of the year that are tied to unannounced projects. While Persona 6 itself is hoped by many to be one of these eventual reveals, it sounds like there's a slight chance that the coming year could finally bring with it this long-awaited unveiling.

Based on new information from an insider by the name of Jawmuncher on ResetEra, the reveal of Persona 6 by Atlus is something that could be "a sooner rather than later thing." Although they stress that they don't have many details about what could be in store with the next mainline Persona game, it's believed that Atlus might want to announce the game in the near future. Given what Atlus itself has said recently about its reveals that are in store for this year, this rumor makes it seem likely that Persona 6 could be shown off before 2023 wraps up.

Even if Persona 6 doesn't get announced this year, though, it seems like Atlus is going to be incredibly busy with the franchise moving forward. Outside of re-releasing both Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden on new platforms later this month, additional rumors have come about recently suggesting that a complete remake of Persona 3 is also now in the works. It's worth stressing that all of these rumors should be taken with a massive grain of salt since they can't be verified just yet, but regardless, it seems like Atlus might have a lot cooking up following the massive success of Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royal.

Do you believe that 2023 could bring with it the announcement of Persona 6? Or are we going to have to wait far longer than anticipated to play the next entry in the JRPG series? Be sure to let me know what you think either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.