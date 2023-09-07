Persona 6 First Details Reportedly Revealed, Including Far Away Release Date

A new Persona 6 report from a reliable source has surfaced online revealing both good news and bad news for fans of the Atlus RPG series. Unfortunately, the bad news involves the game's release date, which is apparently still far away. The good news is that we have the first details on the game, though the details are minimal and vague. As for the report, it comes the way of a new anonymous leaker on the scene that goes by the name I'm A Hero Too and that has proven reliable so far.

According to the leaker, Persona 6 is not releasing anytime soon. Nobody expected the game to release this year, many were hopeful it could debut next year with a reveal trailer, but it sounds unlikely. The leaker claims it won't be making 2024 either. What's odd about this though is that the game was originally going to be revealed last winter, or again, this is what is at least being claimed.

Adding to this, it's claimed the main theme of the game is "black and white," which presumably refers to the promotional material for the game and general art direction? This part isn't exactly clear. What is clear is the final part of the rumor, which claims there's another Persona game in the works that hasn't been revealed yet. It is supposedly a "party game."

With everything Atlus is doing, it should perhaps come as no surprise that Persona 6 is taking longer than previous games. Right now alone it has Persona 5 Tactica, Persona 3 Reload, and Metaphor: ReFantazio all in the works, plus the mystery game mentioned above. That's four games, which is a lot for a team believed to be between 300 and 400 developers deep.

Of course, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. So far, it's not drawn any type of comment from Atlus or any other implicated party. We don't expect this to change for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. What do you want to see from Persona 6?