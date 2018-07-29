PewDiePie Under Fire for Controversial Demi Lovato Tweet

Prominent YouTuber PewDiePie once again finds himself amidst controversy following an “insensitive” tweet directed towards Demi Lovato not long after her reported overdose.

The tweet has since been deleted and apologized for, but not before a storm of reactions formed around it.

In the aforementioned apology, the Swedish YouTube personality wrote that he didn’t mean anything with the tweet, and that he didn’t “fully know about the situation.” He continued, calling it insensitive and saying that he was sorry.

The original tweet:

The apology and another follow-up tweet:

Deleted meme. I didnt mean anything with it and I didnt fully know about the situation. I realize now it was insensitive, sorry! — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) July 26, 2018

Possessing a massive fanbase of over 15.7 million Twitter followers, many came to the defense of PewDiePie following the tweet, but many also protested it and cited the personality’s history of similar behavior under the banner of #PewDiePieIsOverParty.

Damn boy, you stay apologizing huh? You’re a grown man, one of these days you’re going to have to start learning from your mistakes or we’re going to have to learn that you’re just an insensitive person that continues to not think before he speaks/acts/films himself. — Jules 🌻🦄 (@JuliExplores) July 26, 2018

i’m glad you realised. i love ur memes but it just wasn’t the time and place. hope no one cancels u again Jdfnfbd — selma 📌NSD (@ncmarkt) July 26, 2018

Lost all respect for you man that’s just cruel you don’t joke around about someone who’s in the hospital & almost died that’s a terrible thing to do start thinking before posting please you keep on doing bad things then apologize but how about actually changing for once. — Hi i’m Ariella🌹 (@Wyd_ariella) July 26, 2018

I’m not really that bothered by PewDiePie posting some shitty meme about Demi Lovato doing heroine. What bothers me is how many of his edgy fans will jump down anyone’s throat if they dare say they think it isn’t funny. You don’t have to be an ass to someone for having empathy. — MattShea (@MattShea) July 26, 2018

I can’t believe @pewdiepie went after Demi Lovato like that. She’s an addict who relapsed. How did that affect him? I’m not cool with kicking Demi when she’s down. Girl was a super positive role model for 6 years of sobriety. She slipped. She’s paying the price. Leave her alone — Tom Ward (@motdraw1) July 26, 2018

Aaaaaaand now you know PewDiePie will never change. https://t.co/qPwJhUMYCs — Beth of the Elderkin (@BethElderkin) July 26, 2018

“James Gunn” shouldn’t have been fired for edgy, offensive humor.” Also: “That Pewdiepie meme offends me; Cancel Pewdiepie.” When you set the precedent that “offensive” speech is intolerable, we all suffer because everyone finds different things offensive. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) July 26, 2018

Did you do something insensitive again! How dare you! I’m so upset! I’m totally surprised you of all people would make a joke about something and people would get upset about it to the point of spreading your fame even more. How dare you! The shame! — CinnamonToastKen (@cinnamontoastk) July 26, 2018

As you may know, the entertainer is no stranger to controversy. Just last fall he found himself trending on Twitter, making headlines, and causing division for the use of a racial slur during a stream, as well as for his comments about Logan Paul earlier this year.